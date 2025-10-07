Karti Chidambaram undergoes minor elective surgery, doing well: Hospital

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram underwent a minor elective procedure on Tuesday at Apollo Hospitals here.

A hospital bulletin stated he is doing well and is expected to be discharged later today.

The bulletin, signed by Director of Medical Services Dr Anil B G, stated, “Karti P Chidambaram, MP, underwent a minor elective procedure today performed by Dr K S Santosh Anand at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai. He is doing well and is expected to be discharged today.” PTI VIJ SSK