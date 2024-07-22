Karti writes to UP CM on accidents during Kanwar Yatra due to electrical wires

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Congress MP Karti Chidambaram wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, flagging past accidents pertaining to high-tension electric wires and "large-sized" sound systems during the Kanwar Yatra, and demanded necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

The MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu said as the Kanwar Yatra has started from Monday, it is imperative to take proactive measures to prevent unfortunate accidents from recurring.

"I am writing this to bring to your immediate attention the safety issues that have arisen during the Kanwar Yatra in the past few years. The auspicious Kanwar Yatra witnessed tragic accidents pertaining to high-tension electric wires and large-sized sound systems, which resulted in casualties due to inadequate infrastructure maintenance, including improper insulation or low-hanging wires, which exacerbate the risk of accidents," Chidambaram said in his letter to Adityanath.

The temporary structures and makeshift facilities set up to support the pilgrimage did not adhere to safety standards regarding proximity to electrical infrastructure, he pointed out.

Chidambaram requested the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritise the safety and well-being of the devotees by implementing stringent safety protocols and ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to protect the pilgrims.

"The state government must ensure safety measures that need urgent implementation, such as inspection and maintenance of electric wires. The government must conduct thorough inspections of high-tension electric wires along the yatra routes and ensure that any loose or low-hanging wires are promptly repaired or replaced to prevent accidental contact," he said.

"Last year, five Kanwariyas were electrocuted to death in Meerut due to DJ short circuit. To handle any unforeseen incident, well-equipped 'Emergency Response Teams' should be deployed at strategic locations along the yatra routes," the Congress leader said, adding that these teams should be trained to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims.

"Above all, awareness campaigns must be launched to educate the pilgrims about the potential hazards and safety protocols," he said.

"Your administration should take prompt action to safeguard the lives of the Kanwar Yatra pilgrims and ensure law and order on the route of the yatra," Chidambaram said.

A large number of devotees travel from various places with "kanwars", carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform "jalabhishek" of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of "Shravan". PTI ASK RC