M Karunanidhi remembered on sixth death anniversary

Chennai: Late DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was remembered on his sixth death anniversary in the state on Wednesday.

Karunanidhi's son and chief minister M K Stalin led a peace march of his partymen in remembrance of the Dravidian stalwart, after paying floral tributes to a decorated portrait of his father at the Omandurar Government Estate, where a statue of the leader is installed.

Stalin later paid floral tributes at Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina here.

The CM's sister and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, his son and state minister Udhayanidhi, senior cabinet colleagues and party leaders accompanied Stalin, the incumbent DMK president.

Many party leaders were clad in black. DMK workers raised slogans hailing Karunanidhi.

Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorial of DMK founder and late chief minister CN Annadurai at the Marina.

Karunanidhi (1924-2018), a Dravidian stalwart, was a five-time chief minister and helmed the party for nearly five decades till his death.