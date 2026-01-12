Karur stampede case: TVK chief Vijay arrives in Delhi for CBI probe

Chennai/New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) TVK chief Vijay arrived in Delhi on Monday morning to appear before the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case, and his party said it has requested police authorities in the national capital to ensure the security of its founder-leader.

Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay will appear before the authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters, they said adding the party will extend full cooperation for the ongoing investigation.

Vijay, who arrived by a chartered flight at 10.30 AM, party sources said.

TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar were among those who accompanied Vijay.

On January 6, officials said the CBI has issued a notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the case.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.