Karur stampede: FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay', flouting rules; says TVK functionaries ignored police warnings

Chennai/Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 29 (PTI) TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay "deliberately" reached late at Velusamypuram in Karur district, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the people, gathered to attend his rally on September 27, according to an FIR into the stampede in which at least 41 people have died and 60 were injured.

While the FIR didn't name the TVK chief and was against three party office-bearers: Mathyiyalagan (Karur district secretary), Bussy N Anand (state general secretary), and CTR Nirmal Kumar (state joint secretary), it said Vijay held roadshows without permission before reaching Velusamypuram, and his vehicle halted amidst a crowd there.

It also said TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) party functionaries did not regulate their cadres or heed police warnings against overcrowding.

"Cadres perched atop tin sheets and tree branches, by throwing caution to the wind, fell on people standing below, and as a result, many choked, leading to an abnormal situation", police said in the First Information Report (FIR).

The toll in the stampede increased to 41 on Monday, with a 60-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries at the hospital here.

According to the FIR, at about 4.45 PM, TVK chief Vijay entered Karur district via Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam, which borders the district. "Vijay deliberately caused the delay by conducting a roadshow without permission in several places", it said.

Also, violating conditions, receptions were held at several places, and thus, further delay was caused, it said. By 7 PM, Vijay reached the Velusamypuram junction, the FIR said, giving the details of events before the stampede.

"Vijay's campaign vehicle halted amidst the huge crowd of party workers, and a deliberate delay was caused for a short time... there was excessive crowding of workers and the general public at that spot," it added.

Police inspector G Mathialagan, who registered the FIR, said he and police deputy superintendent advised and warned TVK office-bearers Mathiazhagan, Anand, and Nirmal Kumar about the serious risk of heavy overcrowding.

The three party functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, a police official said.

"The functionaries were warned about the uncontrollable crowd and creating unnecessary expectation and abnormal circumstances that could lead to suffocation, grievous injury, and death. The crowd had become uncontrollable by police personnel deployed for security purposes," the FIR said.

Further, the FIR said that the TVK functionaries "did not heed the warnings and indulged in abnormal activities. Cadres were not stopped by office-bearers from sitting on tin sheets in front of shops and tree branches as well".

It further said, organisers had "deliberately" delayed Vijay's arrival by four hours to display political strength by showing a huge crowd of people. In view of such a delay, thousands of people waiting there for many hours became tired and dehydrated due to the scorching sun and thirst.

Waiting for a long time, the absence of drinking water and overcrowding made people tired, the police said, and also pointed out that there was no medical facility.

Following the tragic incident, Vijay was advised against visiting the government hospital here as his presence might cause crowding at the hospital premises, a TVK source said.

"Initially, he had planned to visit the injured and console them, but was informed that his presence might cause further crowding," a senior TVK leader said.