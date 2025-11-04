Karur stampede probe gains momentum, police officials appear before CBI

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 4 (PTI) Police officials who were on duty during the tragic stampede in Karur during actor-politician Vijay's rally appeared before the CBI on Tuesday.

The federal investigation agency has been gathering details on the tragedy that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured on September 27 during the rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay.

Police officers who were deployed for security on September 27 appeared before the investigating agency, a source said.

The CBI probe gained momentum with the officials from the agency visiting Velusamypuram, the site of the tragedy, and gathering details of the incident, and interacting with the local officials. PTI JSP JSP ADB