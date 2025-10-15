Karur stampede rocks TN Assembly, AIADMK walks out

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) The September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives at actor-politician Vijay's TVK rally, rocked the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday and the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout.

As Chief Minister M K Stalin rose to make a statement on the issue, the opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami stood up, urging Speaker Appavu to allow him to speak first.

AIADMK members protested, demanding that their party leader be allowed to speak.

Later, the opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly.