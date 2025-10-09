Karur stampede: SC to hear tomorrow TVK's plea challenging HC order to set up SIT

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Friday the plea filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, challenging the Madras High Court order directing that an SIT be constituted to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

The apex court had on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea on October 10.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria is scheduled to hear the matter as per the apex court cause list.

On Tuesday, the CJI-headed bench agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The plea has objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor politician that they abandoned the place after the incident, and that they did not express any remorse.

Earlier, police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants, and blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.