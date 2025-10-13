Karur stampede: Supreme Court's order for CBI probe can be cancelled, says DMK

Chennai/Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The DMK on Monday said that there are chances for the cancellation of the Supreme Court's decision for a CBI probe into the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

DMK Rajya Sabha member and advocate P Wilson, who represented the Tamil Nadu government in the stampede case, said two people have informed the court that without their knowledge, their names had been used to file a petition.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede and appointed former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi as head of a committee to monitor it.

A bench, comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria, also criticised Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for entertaining petitions on the September 27 stampede at actor Vijay’s rally and ordering an SIT probe.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Wilson said people are celebrating already, but there is a chance that the Supreme Court order can be cancelled if it is proved that the petitions are fraudulently filed.

"Tomorrow if this (two people's petition) is proved, there is a chance that the order can be cancelled, as courts follow the doctrine, 'fraud vitiates all solemn acts'," he added.

He also said the SC had decided to let the one-member commission headed by former High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to continue its inquiry.

"The court has also ordered the transfer of the findings of the SIT investigation. This means the court has confidence in the investigation held so far. Otherwise, it could have asked for de novo review, that is, to start all over," Wilson said.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman said that the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the Karur stampede was an insult to Tamil Nadu and its police force.

He also asked if the CBI officers are specially endowed.

"Our police didn't even begin the investigation and how is it fair then to transfer the case to CBI? This is an insult to not just the police, but also the state's autonomy," Seeman told reporters in Chennai.

He also criticised the DMK-led government for readily handing over state matters to the Union government.

"We all fought very hard for state autonomy, but now the DMK is handing everything on a platter to the Centre. Be it CBI inquiry or caste census," Seeman said.

The top court on October 10 reserved its order on a plea filed by Vijay's political party and others.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The TVK's plea objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu police. It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to the scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor-politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and did not express any remorse. PTI JR KH