Karur Vysya Bank Partners with University of Madras to Launch ‘indigenous, endangered languages lab’

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank has partnered with the University of Madras to establish an "indigenous and endangered languages laboratory" at its campus under its CSR initiative, an official said on Wednesday.

The facility is described as "South India’s first dedicated laboratory focused on the documentation, preservation and academic study of indigenous and endangered languages." In its initial phase, the laboratory will document and study languages such as Soliga, Kota, Toda, Irula and Badaga, which are deeply rooted in the cultural landscape of southern India, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a press release.

Professor Susaimanickam Armstrong, Head of the Centre for Endangered Languages at the University of Madras, said the lab would provide a dedicated institutional space for systematic research, documentation and community-led preservation of "endangered languages".

Managing Director and CEO B Ramesh Babu said, "We believe a nation’s true wealth lies in its cultural and intellectual heritage. Supporting the Indigenous and Endangered Languages Lab reflects our commitment to preserving voices, knowledge systems and traditions that form the foundation of India’s diversity." "Through this partnership with the University of Madras, we are proud to support an initiative that combines academic excellence with long-term societal impact,” he added.

The laboratory has been established with CSR support from Karur Vysya Bank and implemented through the registered non-profit partner Gabo Alliance Foundation, the release added. PTI VIJ SSK