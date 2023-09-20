Advertisment
#National

Karuvannur bank fraud: Police initiates preliminary inquiry into allegations of torture by ED

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
20 Sep 2023

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Kochi city police on Wednesday initiated a preliminary inquiry on a complaint by a person that he was tortured by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while being questioned in connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud case.

Advertisment

"We have initiated an enquiry as we got a complaint of alleged torture (by ED)", a police officer said.

Police said it was their duty to conduct an inquiry when they receive complaints from people.

The ED has questioned several people, including ruling CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen in connection with the alleged Rs 100 crore fraud in the CPI (M)-controlled Karuvannur cooperative bank.

The central agency has also raided the premises of several persons, including Moideen, allegedly linked to fraudulent dealings in the case. PTI TGB TGB ROH

Advertisment
Subscribe