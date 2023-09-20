Karuvannur bank fraud: Police initiates preliminary inquiry into allegations of torture by ED

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Kochi city police on Wednesday initiated a preliminary inquiry on a complaint by a person that he was tortured by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while being questioned in connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud case.

"We have initiated an enquiry as we got a complaint of alleged torture (by ED)", a police officer said.

Police said it was their duty to conduct an inquiry when they receive complaints from people.

The ED has questioned several people, including ruling CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen in connection with the alleged Rs 100 crore fraud in the CPI (M)-controlled Karuvannur cooperative bank.

The central agency has also raided the premises of several persons, including Moideen, allegedly linked to fraudulent dealings in the case.