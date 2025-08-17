KASA files police complaint against student for allegedly harassing Arunachali girl

Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) The Kolkata Arunachal Students Association (KASA) on Sunday lodged a police complaint against a student of a private university in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly making racist comments and harassing her hostel roommate, who hails from the northeastern state.

According to the complaint filed with Barasat police station, the accused circulated objectionable content in the university WhatsApp group from the victim's phone without her permission.

The association also alleged that the accused repeatedly made racist comments and instigated arguments directed at the victim's Arunachali identity.

According to KASA, the incident which took place on August 16, not only caused "severe mental agony, distress, and humiliation" to the victim but also raised concerns of racial targeting.

KASA in the complaint urged the police to register a case against the accused.