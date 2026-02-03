Kasar Sirshi and Killari to become new tehsils in Latur district after 2027: Minister

Latur, Feb 3 (PTI) Killari and Kasar Sirshi will be two new tehsils in Latur district to be formed after 2027, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday.

The long-pending demand has remained unresolved for nearly 30 years. Now, it is moving towards fulfilment due to the consistent efforts of BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, the minister said.

"Once the new tehsils come into existence, revenue, police, and other administrative departments will function more efficiently. Citizens will access government services at the tehsil level. This will save both time and money," he said at a poll rally.

He said Sangvi, Jewari, Bamni, Dhanora, Malegaon, and Shinganal villages will be re-included in Nilanga tehsil.

An ordinance to facilitate this change will be issued next month, and the concerned orders will be implemented after the elections. PTI COR NSK