Kasaragod: 50 booked, 3 held for disrupting flash mob at panchayat office

Kasaragod (Kerala), Nov 22 (PTI) Fifty people were booked and three arrested for allegedly obstructing a flash mob organised in the name of namaz at a mosque here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Uliyathadukka under the jurisdiction of Kasaragod police station.

According to police, a group allegedly tried to obstruct the flash mob organised by Suchitwa Mission, the state sanitation agency, on the premises of the local panchayat office.

The group questioned the organisers about holding the programme during jumah namaz.

Though the organisers explained that it was a government programme, the accused allegedly refused to disperse and deliberately created issues, police said.

"They created the issue out of misunderstanding. A case has been registered against 50 persons, and three identifiable individuals have been arrested. Searches are ongoing to trace the others," a police officer said.

The case was registered under various sections of the BNS, including 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2 & 3) (offences related to rioting), and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), police added. PTI LGK SSK