Kasaragod leads way in biodiversity conservation, declares endangered flora, fauna as district's official species

Kasaragod (Ker), Oct 17 (PTI) Breaking new ground in the realm of conservation, the Kasaragod district panchayat in Kerala, along with the state Biodiversity Management Committee, has declared flora and fauna that are endangered due to loss of habitat as official species of the district.

The white bellied sea eagle (Haliaeetus leucogaster) has been designated as the official bird of Kasaragod district by the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), with Cantor's giant softshell turtle (Pelochelys cantorii gray) chosen as the official animal.

The 'kanjira maram' (Strychnos nux-vomica) assumes the role of official tree, while the Malabar river lily (Crinum malabaricum) is named the official flower of the district.

Terming the effort a significant step towards preserving the biodiversity of the region, Kasaragod District Panachayat President Baby Balakrishnan told PTI that the announcement was made during a workshop on biodiversity held on October 14.

She said the declaration was aimed at spreading awareness among the public about the need to protect these endangered species.

"As far as we understand, Kasaragod is the only district in the country that now has an official tree, animal, bird, and flower. This will help spread awareness among the public," she said.

Speaking to PTI, Kerala State Biodiversity Board Member Secretary Dr V Balakrishnan, who made the announcement, said the species that are losing their habitat have been declared as official species of the district in order to provide comprehensive protection for their conservation.

He said the kanjira maram (Kanjiram tree) has medicinal properties and is also revered among certain communities in Kasaragod.

"It has cultural significance, as some communities worship the tree. Revenue records dating back to the 1920s show that the term Kasaragod was derived from the word Kanjirode. The large presence of Kanjiram trees in the region may have led to the name Kasaragod," Balakrishnan said.

The declaration is expected to give a boost to the efforts to safeguard endangered species of trees, birds, flowers, and animals.

Balakrishnan pointed out the pressing need for conservation, citing the threat to the Malabar river lily due to laterite mining.

He also raised concerns about the habitat loss of the white bellied sea eagle, a species with a mere 22 identified nests in the region.

"Researchers could identify only 22 nests of the white bellied sea eagle in Kasaragod and Kannur Districts. Fifteen are in Kasaragod and seven in Kannur. They need huge trees to make their big nests. Due to deforestation, huge trees are being cut down, resulting in the loss of their habitat," he said.

Drawing attention to a specific case, Balakrishnan said the BMC had intervened to protect a large tree housing a white bellied sea eagle nest in Kumbalam panchayat from being removed for road expansion.

The case of the Cantor's giant softshell turtle, facing extinction due to habitat reduction, was also emphasised. He highlighted the vulnerability of this species, both due to its shrinking habitat and its soft shell, making it an attractive target for predators, including humans.

Through coordinated efforts across various government departments, the conservation strategy aims to safeguard these species, promote their growth, and raise public awareness, officials said.

This initiative sets a remarkable precedent in conservation efforts, establishing Kasaragod as a pioneer in preserving its unique and threatened ecosystem, they said. PTI RRT RRT ANE