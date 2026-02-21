Kasargod constituency records equal number of male, female voters in final roll

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) An interesting feature has emerged in the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India after the Special Intensive Revision in Kerala, with the Kasargod Assembly constituency recording an equal number of male and female voters.

According to the revised list, the Kasargod constituency has a total of 2,09,732 voters, of whom 1,04,866 are men, and 1,04,866 are women. There are no transgender voters registered in the constituency.

Although Kerala overall has a higher number of female voters than male voters, there are a few constituencies where male voters outnumber women.

Across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 female voters, compared to 1,31,26,048 male voters and 277 transgender voters.

The constituencies where male voters exceed female voters include Kottakkal, Tirur, Tanur, Tirurangadi, Vallikkunnu, Vengara, Malappuram and Kondotty — all in Malappuram district — as well as Manjeshwar in Kasargod district. PTI TBA SSK