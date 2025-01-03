Kasganj violence verdict: Victim Chandan Gupta's family to push for harsher punishment

Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) As an NIA court here sentenced 28 convicts in the 2018 Kasganj violence case, victim Chandan Gupta's family on Friday expressed satisfaction at the verdict but vowed to continue its fight for harsher penalties for the main accused and those acquitted.

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow earlier in the day sentenced 28 people to life imprisonment for their role in the 2018 Kasganj communal violence during which 22-year-old Chandan Gupta, a local resident, was killed in a clash during a ''Tiranga Yatra'.

Speaking to PTI Videos shortly after the verdict, Gupta's brother, Vivek Gupta, said their fight was not over and they will approach the high court seeking death penalty for the culprits.

"In our own country, my brother was brutally murdered, and today, the honourable court has sentenced the guilty to life imprisonment. We are satisfied with this decision, but we will also appeal in the high court to demand the death penalty for the main accused," Vivek said.

He also expressed disappointment with the acquittal of two accused. "We will appeal in the high court to ensure that those two accused are also punished," he added.

District Government Advocate Manoj Kumar Tripathi, who represented the government in the case, said the judgment delivered strict punishments, including life imprisonment for all convicts.

"Each convict has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional three years for dishonouring the flag," he told reporters.

When asked about the two acquitted individuals, Tripathi said, "We will analyse the judgment and appeal their acquittal in the high court." Reacting to the court's decision, Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Dayashankar Singh commended the government's efforts in ensuring convictions.

"The family of Chandan Gupta demanded justice, and the government thoroughly investigated the case and presented concrete evidence before the court. As a result, the court has swiftly delivered this judgment. We respect the court's decision," Singh told PTI Videos.

BJP spokesperson Sameer Singh said that the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has prioritised justice in heinous crimes.

"The Kasganj case is one of the many such incidents where the state government has ensured timely justice through efficient police and administrative action. Convictions in these cases reflect the government's commitment to cracking down on offenders swiftly," Singh said.

Regarding the family's plan to appeal the acquittals, he added, "Higher courts are always open for such matters, and the government will extend full support to the family in seeking justice." PTI AKS/KIS RT RT