Kashi is cultural capital of India: PM Modi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed Kashi as the cultural capital of India, and said the city is steeped in music and arts.

Advertisment

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav-2023 at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre here. On the occasion, the prime minister also inaugurated 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of around Rs 1,115 crore.

Kashi has the distinction of being the cultural capital of India, Modi said and added that it is natural that music flows in every corner of the city as this is the city of Nataraj -- Lord Shiva -- himself.

Noting that Lord Shiva is the source of all art forms, Prime Minister Modi said the arts were developed and put into a system by ancient sages like Bharat Muni.

Advertisment

He also highlighted the classical music culture of the city and mentioned that the city is an amalgamation of musical instruments such as Tabla, Shehnai, Sitar, Sarangi and Veena.

Citing local festivals and celebrations, the prime minister said that everything in Kashi is steeped in music and arts.

He underlined that the city has preserved the musical styles of Khyal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti and Kajri for centuries, and also the Guru-Shishya tradition.

During his address, the prime minister also mentioned the Teliya Gharana, the Piyari Gharana and the musicians of Ramapura Kabirchowra Muhalla. He said that Varanasi has produced many greats in music who have left a mark on the global stage.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to interact with several great musicians from the city. PTI NAV ANB ANB