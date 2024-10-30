Kashi, Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya: Adityanath

Ayodhya, Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the transformation of Ayodhya is proof of "double-engine government delivering on its promise" and asserted that a similar transformation must also happen in Kashi and Mathura.

Advertisment

Participating in the eighth edition of Deepotsav here - the first since the consecration of Ram temple on January 22, Adityanath said, "This is a historic first as after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali." "This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," he said.

"The double engine government has delivered on its promise (construction of Ram temple) and now is the turn of Ayodhya to prove itself. Remember, this 'agnipariksha' of Maa Sita should not happen again and again. We have to come out of this (bane)... People of Ayodhya must come forward once again (for this). This is why we are here today for this grand celebration," the CM said in his address while hitting out at the opposition for "becoming barriers" in the government's growth agenda.

"Just like mafias, these barriers would also be eliminated," he said.

Advertisment

He said Ayodhya's transformation was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development of the heritage of Sanatan Dharma and taking them to the global stage.

"On January 22 this year, after 500 years of wait, Lord Ram Lalla was once again enshrined at his birthplace, sending a message to the oppressed and troubled world that one should never stray from their path as this approach would surely lead to success," the CM said.

He said this was a moment to remember all those souls who had dedicated their lives for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Advertisment

"I bow to all those saints on this occasion, and to the martyrs, around 3,50,000 in number, who laid down their lives with one wish as they left this world: that, no matter the cost, even at the price of their sacrifice, a temple for Lord Ram must be built on the soil of Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

"Their vow has been fulfilled... Ram Lalla has returned to reside in Ayodhya Dham," he added.

"Earlier, we used to say that we deliver on what we promise. This double-engine government does exactly that. For Ayodhya alone, where there was no regular electricity before 2017, projects worth Rs 31,000 crore have either been completed or are progressing at a rapid pace.

Advertisment

"There is much more to be done. This is just the beginning. Ayodhya is the starting point for Sanatan Dharma, translating Prime Minister Modi's vision of heritage and development into reality on the ground, and taking that mission to the global stage," Adityanath said.

"Today, Kashi (Varanasi) is shining. The world is witnessing the grandeur and divinity of Kashi," he said, adding that the government was determined to make Ayodhya one of the most beautiful cities in the world. PTI KIS ABN MAN KVK KVK