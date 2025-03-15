Kanshi Ram continues to guide us in fight for social justice: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday paid rich tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder late Kanshi Ram on his 91st birth anniversary, with senior leader Rahul Gandhi saying his struggle for the rights of Dalits, deprived and exploited "will continue to guide us" at every step in the fight for social justice.

"Respectful tributes to the great social reformer, Honourable Kanshi Ram Ji, on his birth anniversary. His struggle for the rights of Dalits, deprived and exploited will continue to guide us at every step in this fight for social justice," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

महान समाज सुधारक, मान्यवर कांशीराम जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।



दलितों, वंचितों और शोषितों के अधिकारों के लिए उनका संघर्ष, सामाजिक न्याय की इस लड़ाई में हमारा हर कदम पर मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/HVGIn8kwSm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 15, 2025

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader.

"We pay our humble tributes on the birth anniversary of great social reformer, Manyawar Kanshi Ram Ji, who contributed significantly in connecting the Dalit, deprived, exploited and backward classes of the society with the mainstream of Indian politics," Kharge posted on X.

समाज के दलित, वंचित, शोषित व पिछड़े वर्ग को भारतीय राजनीति की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने वाले, महान समाज सुधारक, मान्यवर कांशीराम जी की जयंती पर हम उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं।



उन्होंने समानता और सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा के रूप में अपनी अमिट छाप… pic.twitter.com/5MlfifnOMB — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 15, 2025

"He left an indelible mark as a pioneer of equality and social justice," he added.

Born in Punjab's Rupnagar on March 15, 1934, Kanshi Ram worked for the upliftment and political mobilisation of people belonging to backward classes.

He founded the All India Backwards and Minorities Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971, the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti in 1981, before forming the BSP in 1984.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Kanshi Ram and lauded his contributions to the fight for the rights of the Dalits and the deprived.

"Respectful tributes to the strong voice for the rights of Dalits, deprived, exploited and backward classes, pioneer of social justice and Bahujan leader, Honourable Kanshi Ram Ji, on his birth anniversary," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

दलित, वंचित, शोषित और पिछड़े वर्गों के अधिकारों की प्रखर आवाज, सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा और बहुजन नायक मान्यवर कांशीराम जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।



मान्यवर कांशीराम जी ने अपने विचारों और सामाजिक आंदोलनों के जरिये सामाजिक न्याय और संवैधानिक मूल्यों को नई ऊंचाई दी। उनके विचार… pic.twitter.com/u2hKEF0Oor — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 15, 2025

"Honourable Kanshi Ram Ji gave new heights to social justice and constitutional values through his thoughts and social movements. His thoughts will continue to inspire generations," she added.

Kanshi Ram was elected to the Lok Sabha from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 and from Hoshiarpur in Punjab in 1996. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004.

The BSP stalwart passed away on October 9, 2006, in Delhi at the age of 71.

The Congress also paid tributes to the BSP founder from its official X handle.