Kashi & Tamil Nadu share century-old bond of Indian civilisation: Dharmendra Pradhan

Varanasi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said a knowledge bridge has been created between Kashi and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 here, Pradhan said, “This is a holy city, a city of knowledge. There is a century-old bond between these two parts (Kashi and Tamil Nadu) of the Indian civilisation. If you go to any temple in Tamil Nadu, you will find many Kashi Vishwanath ‘vigrahs’." Pilgrimage started from both sides centuries ago, he added.

“There is a special place for Rameshwaram in this part of the country. Similarly, in the south, especially in Tamil Nadu, Kashi Vishwanath has a special place. This is the uniqueness of our civilisation, our diversity. Diversity is our strength,” Pradhan said.

“We have created a knowledge bridge between Kashi and Tamil Nadu due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he added. PTI NAV ARI