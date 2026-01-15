Kashi-Tamil Sangamam celebrates living unity of India's many traditions: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a truly distinctive initiative, one that celebrates the living unity of India's many traditions while honouring their unique identities.

In a signed article, Modi also said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has delivered meaningful outcomes like strengthening cultural understanding, fostering academic and people-to-people exchanges and creating lasting bonds between parts of the country that share a civilisational ethos.

He said over the last few years, the NDA government has had several opportunities to further popularise Tamil culture across India and to deepen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' A prime example of such an effort is the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, he said.

Modi said in Indian ethos, Sangam or confluence has a special place and seen in this light, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a truly distinctive initiative, one that celebrates the living unity of India's many traditions while honouring their unique identities.

"And what can be a better place than Kashi to host such a Sangamam. The same Kashi, which has remained a civilisational anchor from time immemorial - where, for thousands of years, people from all over have come in search of knowledge, meaning and Moksha," he said.

The prime minister said Kashi's connection with Tamil people and culture is very deep and it is in Kashi that Baba Vishwanath resides, while Tamil Nadu has Rameswaram.

He said Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu is known as Kashi of the south or Dakshin Kashi and Saint Kumaraguruparar Swamigal forged a lasting link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu through his spirituality, scholarship and institution-building.

Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, one of Tamil Nadu's greatest sons, found in Kashi a space of intellectual growth and spiritual awakening, Modi said.

"It was here that his nationalism deepened, his poetry sharpened and his vision of a free, united India took clearer shape. There are several such instances that highlight this close bond," he said.

The first edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam took place in 2022 in Varanasi (Kashi). The event is primarily held at the ancient Uttar Pradesh city and some programmes were also held at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister recalled attending the inauguration programme of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam where scholars, artisans, students, farmers, writers, professionals and many others from Tamil Nadu travelled to Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

He said the subsequent editions expanded the scale and depth of this effort and the aim was to keep introducing fresh themes, innovative formats and deeper engagement, thus ensuring that the Sangamam continued to evolve while remaining rooted in its core spirit.

"In the coming times, we want to make this platform even more vibrant. Most importantly, it has furthered the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' This spirit has flourished for centuries through our festivals, literature, music, art, cuisine, architecture, systems of knowledge and more," he said.

Modi said a few days ago, he was at the Somnath temple in Gujarat to be part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, marking a thousand years since the first attack on Somnath, which took place in 1,026.

People from all across India had come to be part of this moment of remembrance, united by a shared reverence for history, culture and the enduring spirit of the people of India, he said.

During the programme, Modi said he met a few people who had previously come to Somnath during the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam and had been to Kashi during the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

"Their words of appreciation for such platforms touched me and so, I thought of sharing a few thoughts on this subject," he said.

The prime minister said during one of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes, he had said that not learning Tamil is a major regret of his life.

In the second edition in 2023, technology was used on a larger scale to ensure that language does not become a barrier for people. In the third edition, the focus was on Indian knowledge systems.

At the same time, academic discussions, cultural performances, exhibitions and interactions witnessed greater participation. Thousands of people have taken part in these events, he said.

The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam commenced on December 2, 2025. The theme picked was very interesting- Tamil Karkalam - Learn Tamil. It presented a unique opportunity for people in Kashi and other parts to learn the beautiful Tamil language. Teachers came from Tamil Nadu and the students of Kashi had a very memorable experience, the prime minister said.

"There were many other special events this time. Tholkappiyam, the ancient Tamil literary classic, was translated into four Indian languages and six foreign languages," he said.

Modi said one of the things that makes him most happy about the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is the participation of thousands of youngsters.

"It illustrates the passion among our Yuva Shakti to deepen their connect with our roots. It is a brilliant platform for them to showcase their talent and creativity during the various cultural programmes," he said.

In addition to the Sangamam, efforts have been made to make the journey to Kashi memorable for the participants, he said.

Modi said the Indian Railways operated special trains to take people from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh and at many railway stations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, they were cheered, and the train journey was marked by melodious songs and conversations.

"Here, I would also like to appreciate my sisters and brothers of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh for their warmth and hospitality shown to the delegates of the various Kashi-Tamil Sangamams," he said.

"Several people opened the doors of their homes for the guests from Tamil Nadu. The local administration worked round-the-clock to ensure the guests had a seamless experience. As the MP from Varanasi, I could not be prouder!" he said.

The prime minister said this time of the year is very auspicious for people across the length and breadth of India as they are enthusiastically marking various festivals like Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Magh Bihu, which are, among other things, associated with the Sun, nature and farming.

"These festivals bring people together and deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. I convey my best wishes for these festivals and hope they continue to inspire us to deepen national unity through our shared heritage and collective participation," he said. PTI ACB DV DV