Kashi to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 5

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Preparations are being made to celebrate Dev Deepawali in Kashi on November 5, when millions of lamps will be lit on the city's ghats, lakes and ponds, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

"The state tourism department and the Mahotsav Samiti in Varanasi have arranged for over 1 million earthen lamps. Distribution of lamps, oil and wicks has begun at Rajghat," Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said in a statement.

Singh said 20 sectors have been designated for the event, encompassing the ghats and banks of Ganga river. Nodal officers have been appointed for each of these sectors to ensure that there are no shortcomings.

The programme will begin with blowing of conch shells and the resonant sound of damru, symbolising the presence of Lord Shiva and the divine energy of Kashi.

A show will present the stories of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati and of Lord Vishnu's Chakra Pushkarni Kund, the teachings of Lord Buddha, the devotional traditions of Saint Kabir and Goswami Tulsidas, and the glorious journey of the Banaras Hindu University founded by Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya in the modern era, through captivating visuals.

The entire show will seamlessly weave together the soul, tradition and spirituality of Kashi, the statement said.

Singh said on the auspicious evening, Varanasi will be illuminated with colourful lights and the radiance of faith. A grand 25-minute Kashi Katha 3D projection mapping and laser show will be organised for devotees and tourists.

This presentation will showcase Kashi's ancient glory, the majesty of Ganga, and the faith of the city of Lord Vishwanath.

Joint Director of Tourism, Dinesh Kumar, said the event will include a special eight-minute laser show, which will allow visitors to experience the confluence of divinity and modernity.

A 10-minute green fireworks will also be held at 8 pm in front of the Ganga Dwar of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the statement said. PTI NAV RUK RUK