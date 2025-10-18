Varanasi: Ahead of Diwali, a six-day 'Deep Jyoti Mahotsav' began at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham here on the occasion of Dhanteras on Saturday, with the revered shrine adorned with fragrant flowers and lights.

The Annapurna temple located inside the Kashi Vishwanath complex was also decked up with elaborate decorations.

"The Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been decorated with several quintals of aromatic, colourful flowers beloved to Lord Shiva. The temple courtyard will host various rituals and cultural programmes for the next six days, offering devotees an extraordinary spiritual experience," said Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

On Diwali night, the temple premises will be illuminated with diyas. The next day, 'Annakoot Mahotsav', will see 56 varieties of offerings, including around 14 quintals of sweets and delicacies, presented to Lord Vishwanath and Ma Annapurna, Mishra said.

The temple administration will prepare many of the sweets, such as various types of laddus and savouries, while others will be sourced from reputed sweet shops across Kashi, he added.

Meanwhile, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari reviewed preparations for Diwali, Chhath Puja and Dev Deepawali from Assi Ghat to Rajghat, instructing officials to ensure timely completion of cleanliness, lighting, safety and management work.

"Our goal is to make the festive season pleasant and convenient for devotees and visitors while preserving the city's spiritual charm," Tiwari said.