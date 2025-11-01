Kashmir authorities warn against people impersonating mediapersons for blackmail, extortion

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir have called for heightened vigilance in view of repeated complaints of blackmail or extortion by some individuals posing as journalists.

In a communication to district information officers in the Valley, Joint Director Information (Kashmir) Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari said that there have been repeated complaints from field officers of different departments, public representatives and media houses that certain individuals are posing as journalists of various media organisations.

He said that in several instances, such persons have been found misusing the name of media for "blackmail, extortion, coercion of officials and circulation of unverified and defamatory material against public institutions and officers".

"In some cases, such individuals were apprehended and booked for extortion and misuse of media identity, which highlights the seriousness of this matter," Bukhari added.

He directed all the district information officers to be vigilant, and take certain measures such as maintaining and regularly updating a verified list of accredited, authorised and bona fide mediapersons operating within the district, in consultation with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and media houses.

"Ensure that press releases, media invites and official briefings are shared only with verified and recognised journalists and media outlets through e-mail or social media channels. Keep a close watch and immediately report any person or entity misusing media credentials, indulging in coercion, or attempting to malign officials, institutions or private individuals for personal or financial gain," the directive said.

It asked the district information officers to coordinate closely with the concerned deputy commissioner and police authorities wherever such instances are reported, and to provide full factual details to the office of the joint director without delay.

"Advise all district-level offices and district departments to verify credentials before sharing information or hospitality with any person claiming to represent a media outlet," it read.

Bukhari also asked the district information officers to submit a periodical vigilance note to his office highlighting such incidents, field inputs, and preventive measures taken.

He also asked them to sensitise local media houses and advise editors in their respective districts to exercise diligence while engaging correspondents, freelancers or stringers in the field, engage only qualified and credible correspondents, and ensure issuance of proper verifiable authorisation letters and ID cards.

Media houses should be also be asked "to take disciplinary and legal action against any of their representatives found indulging in unethical, coercive or defamatory practices, and to disassociate publicly from individuals misusing their organisation's credentials for personal gain," the communication said.

The communication advised editors to refrain from lending legitimacy to individuals facing credible allegations of extortion or blackmail under the guise of journalism.

"Uphold the code of journalistic ethics as laid down by the Press Council of India and the DIPR accreditation or empanelment guidelines," it added.