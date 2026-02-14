Kashmir DC reviews arrangement for forthcoming Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, and underscored the administration's commitment to advance planning, inter-departmental coordination and augmentation of services to ensure a safe and well-managed pilgrimage.

To ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage of yatris during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), the DC chaired a comprehensive review meeting to review arrangements at base camps along the route to the Holy Cave, an official spokesperson said.

He said the DC issued a slew of instructions for advance preparations for the forthcoming annual pilgrimage.

The DC emphasised optimal utilisation of already released funds to augment facilities for pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

He said Garg instructed departments to submit detailed action plans for SANJY-2026, float tenders in advance, complete works within stipulated timelines and prepare realistic and practical cost estimates.

The meeting underscored the administration's commitment to advance planning, inter-departmental coordination and augmentation of services to ensure a safe, efficient and well-managed pilgrimage during SANJY-2026.

Highlighting the role of the tourism department as the nodal agency for the SANJY, the divisional commissioner directed it to ensure accountability among stakeholder departments, the spokesman said.

To facilitate registration of pilgrims, DC Garg instructed authorities concerned to increase staff deployment at RFID registration counters.

Garg directed the Animal Husbandry and Labour Departments to work in coordination for RFID tagging of service providers and ponies.

BEACON was instructed to install crash barriers along the Pahalgam-Chandanwari stretch and the Baltal route, and to construct shelter sheds for security forces along the axes, the spokesperson said.

He said during the meeting, Garg also reviewed operationalisation of control rooms including ICCC and circulation of mitigation plans among agencies.

The DC instructed for capacity augmentation of camps and installation of headcount cameras at designated parking areas.

To ensure seamless movement of SRTC buses during SANJY-2026, Police authorities were directed to facilitate smooth circulation of buses after deboarding of yatries.

Garg also reviewed the progress of works undertaken by R&B, PHE and KPDCL and emphasized adherence to timelines. He also reviewed arrangements for supply of essential items, including ration and firewood, to the yatra camps.

Special focus was laid on sanitation along the camps and routes, stationing of fire tenders at strategic locations, installation of signages and display screens, and expansion of telecom coverage in shadow areas by communication agencies, the spokesman added. PTI SSB NB NB