Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Garg reviews Ramzan arrangements in

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan.

Garg chaired a high level meeting here to review arrangements aimed at facilitating smooth observance of the fasting month across the Kashmir Division, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by top officials of various departments and Imams of prominent mosques.

The Muslim fasting month will begin on February 17 or 18, depending on sighting of crescent.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for coordinated and comprehensive measures to ensure public convenience throughout the holy month.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure all the arrangements in their respective districts.

The Chief Engineer KPDCL was instructed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the division during peak hours of Sehri and Iftari.

To ensure the availability of safe and quality food items in the market, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Food Safety Department to carry out intensive and regular market inspection drives across all districts. He also emphasized strict action against traders involved in illegal profiteering.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation was asked to undertake regular sanitation drives at mosques and shrines. Meanwhile, the General Manager, SRTC, was directed to augment public transport services, especially around the Hazratbal area during evening and Taraweeh prayer hours.

Deputy Commissioners were also urged to ensure adequate availability of public transport during evening hours. PTI MIJ NB NB