Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews implementation of SC directives on stray dogs

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Tuesday reviewed the action taken by various departments to ensure effective implementation of the Supreme Court directives on the stray animal issue.

An official spokesman said to ensure effective implementation of the directions issued by the top court, Garg chaired division-level committee meeting with senior officials and divisional heads of all concerned departments to review the action taken reports (ATR) submitted in the matter.

During the meeting, the divisional commissioner called for immediate constitution and registration of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) by all deputy commissioners, the spokesman said.

Garg directed the departments to conduct a survey and mapping of government offices and establishments to prevent the entry of stray animals by ensuring proper fencing and deployment of guards.

He also instructed departments to nominate nodal officers for collecting data from institutions and establishments regarding compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Garg also ordered the directors of health services, rural development, colleges and school education departments to launch extensive campaigns to raise awareness among the public and students about first aid after dog bites, and the essential treatment measures.

The director of animal husbandry department was instructed to run similar campaigns on the protocols for adopting pets, the spokesman said.

Regarding the availability of essential medical supplies, the officer asked the health department to ensure adequate stock of anti-rabies vaccines in all health institutions.

He also called for the identification of land in each district for setting up animal birth control (ABC) centres and facilities for rehabilitation of stray animals.

He urged Srinagar Municipal Corporation officials to regulate waste management dumps, which often attract stray dogs and pose risks to children and the elderly, the spokesman added. PTI SSB ARB ARB