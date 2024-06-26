Kashmir easy location to shoot as people are cooperative: Director Kabir Khan

Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Kashmir is an easy location to shoot movies and the people of the valley are very cooperative and understanding which makes all the difference, director Kabir Khan said here on Wednesday.

Khan, who has directed movies like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” "Ek Tha Tiger" and "New York", was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024 at the SKICC.

"Kashmir is a surprisingly easy location to shoot in. We manage to get permissions reasonably easily as compared to some other places in the country. Then the most important thing is the people,” Khan said.

Filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Imtiaz Ali, and Sanjay Suri were also present.

Khan said the people of Kashmir genuinely lend help during the shooting.

“If we are shooting in Delhi with Salman Khan, there would be a huge gathering of people and it takes hours to make them move, but in Kashmir, it only takes minutes. The people here understand our requirements while shooting. They will remain silent easily if we ask them that we want silence," he said.

“It is the most important thing that the people here are very cooperative and they are understanding, they know what is required for the shoot.

"Then there is the beauty of the place and the variety of the landscapes. But, the one element that makes all the difference is the people," he added.

Ali, who has also shot movies in the valley, said he wants to make a show rooted in Kashmir.

“If you have any story, send it to us. We are very serious to make this,” he told the media.

Asked if there are any plans to shoot a movie in Kashmir, Ali said, “All of us have dreams, which slowly are going to become projects”.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the conclave organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. PTI SSB RHL