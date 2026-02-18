Kashmir grand mufti announces beginning of Ramzan fasting

Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) The Ramzan moon was sighted in Kashmir on Wednesday, the valley's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said here announcing the beginning of the Muslim fasting month.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the moon sighting committee, Islam said credible testimonies were received from various areas of the valley about the sighting of the crescent moon.

"As the crescent was sighted this evening, the first day of fasting will be observed on Thursday," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the holy month of Ramzan.

"The CM prayed for peace, unity, and prosperity across the region, urging everyone to embrace compassion, harmony and togetherness," the CM's office said in a post on his official X handle. PTI SSB SKY SKY