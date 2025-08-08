Kashmir IGP reviews security situation ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Kashmir IGP V K Birdi Friday reviewed the security situation and arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day, and directed security forces to ensure necessary preparations are completed well in advance.

Birdi chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir here to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebrations of Independence Day and related events, a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by senior officers of the police, Army, Railway Police, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and ITBP. PTI SSB MNK MNK