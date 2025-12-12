Kashmir in grip of cold wave, Pulwama shivers at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Kashmir remained below the freezing point as cold conditions persisted across the valley, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down from the previous night's minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the night temperature was 2.4 degrees below the normal for this time of the season.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

The night temperature at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of zero degrees Celsius.

Pulwama, in south Kashmir, was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, while the neighbouring Shopian registered a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The prevailing dry weather in Kashmir valley has led to an increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

The doctors have advised the people, especially the children and elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The meteorological department has said there is a possibility of very light snowfall at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir from December 13 to 17.

It said while the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy on 18 and 19, there is a possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places of the valley on December 20-21 when 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period sets in.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist at many places in the valley over the coming days, the MeT office added. PTI SSB DV DV