Kashmir leaders express grief over former Hurriyat chief Bhat's death

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat, saying he was a strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Bhat breathed his last at his Sopore residence this evening. He was 90.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was saddened by Bhat's demise.

"I'm saddened to hear about the demise of senior Kashmiri political leader & academician Professor Abdul Gani Bhat Sb," he wrote on X.

Abdullah said their political ideologies were poles apart "but I will always remember him as a very civil person".

He had the courage to espouse the cause of dialogue when many believed violence was the only way forward and this resulted in him meeting the then PM Vajpayee ji & Deputy PM Advani ji. May Professor Bhat sb find place in Jannat. My condolences to his family & loved ones," Abdullah added.

Current Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Bhat's loss is personal.

"Just heard the very sad news that I lost the affectionate elder, a dear friend and colleague, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib, who passed away sometime ago. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. A huge personal loss! May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader," Mirwaiz said on X.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti while expressing grief over Bhat's demise, said he was a strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat sb. He was a voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir an esteemed scholar, teacher, and intellectual with a pragmatic approach to politics. A strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, his influence was profound," she said.

Mufti said Bhat always showed her great affection, "and I turned to him for solace during difficult times".

"Despite differing political views, he remained a close and respected friend of Mufti Saheb, and together, peace and reconciliation were the core of their political campaigns. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire," she added.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, in a post on X, wrote, "Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. This is a personal loss for me, and today my heart grieves the departure of someone whose absence can never be replaced." He said Bhat, who was fondly known as 'Professor Sahib', was a close friend and classmate of his late father, and "held a special place in my heart".

"I always admired him and drew inspiration from his sharp wit and impeccable wisdom. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal peace and the highest place in Jannah," he said.

Peoples' Conference chairman Sajad Lone said Bhat was a literary figure too apart from politics.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat sahib who passed away. Fondly remembered as Professor sahib. He was a literary figure too apart from politics. He was a colleague of my late father. And I have had long conversations with him. May Allah grant him Jannat," he said.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said the separatist leader's loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat. I have known him for long. He was an eminent figure in J & K's political landscape, remembered for his humility, intellect, and lifelong struggle for the welfare of people. His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt," Tarigami said. PTI SSB ZMN