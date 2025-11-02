Kashmir Marathon will be 'major economic catalyst' for tourism sector: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Kashmir Marathon will be a "major economic catalyst" for the Union Territory’s tourism sector.

The remark came as Sinha felicitated the winners of this year’s marathon -- the second edition of the international event launched last year.

The full and half marathons -- of 42 kilometres and 21 kilometres, respectively -- were organised by the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department on Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, 1,100 runners from 27 states and Union Territories, and 11 countries participated.

The LG said the runners' spirit is a testament to the marathon's ability "to unite them and strengthen the brotherhood" through shared experiences.

"Within two years of its launch, Kashmir Marathon has become one of the most prestigious running tournaments in the country. It has infused a sense of pride and passion among people and is inspiring a new generation of runners," Sinha said.

He expressed confidence that the marathon will further boost interest, and it will be a major economic catalyst for our tourism sector.

Sinha appealed to people to avail the opportunities the marathon would offer to showcase the UT's potential to the world.

"Let us use this international event to showcase our priceless cultural heritage, arnd showcasing the change and our achievements," the LG said, adding that the handicraft, handloom, and tourism sectors can find a global stage through the event.