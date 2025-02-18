MeT predicts Kashmir may see 'drought' as Jan, Feb record 80% precipitation deficit

Srinagar: Kashmir has witnessed a dry winter this year with the months of January and February recording a precipitation deficit of around 80 per cent, which has raised the possibility of drought in the valley this summer, the MeT department officials said.

Several water bodies are flowing below the zero level mark at many places while some springs in south Kashmir have dried up completely due to the receding water table, they said.

"There has been a 79 per cent deficient precipitation in the month of January and the situation in February so far is worse. If the dry weather continues, it is going to cause problems for the residents of the valley as there won't be enough water for drinking or irritating the fields," a MET department official said.

An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said the water level in River Jhelum and several other water bodies was more than a metre below the usual water level for this time of the year.

"If it does not rain or snow in the next fortnight, there is a possibility of crisis with regards to water for drinking and irrigation purposes," he added.

Social media is flooded with videos and images of dried up water bodies with Acchabal springs in south Kashmir having dried up completely.

The river bed of Jhelum is visible at many places, especially upstream in south Kashmir areas while the water level downstream in north Kashmir is alarmingly low. The situation is similar in other major streams of the valley.

The lack of enough snowfall has forced authorities to postpone the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games which were scheduled to begin from February 22.

While most of the Gulmarg bowl is bereft of snow, the higher reaches of the famous skiing destination does not have enough snow for safe conduct of sports activities.