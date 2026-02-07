Kashmir minimum temperature rises, snowfall in higher reaches drops day temperature

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) The minimum temperature across Kashmir rose by 2 to 7 degrees Celsius, but snowfall in higher reaches significantly brought down the day temperature, officials said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city increased by 5.5 degrees, from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night to 3.0 degrees on Friday night, the officials added.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the valley.

In Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir and base camp for the Amarnath yatra, the minimum temperature rose by 7 degrees, from minus 7.5 degrees Celsius to minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Other areas saw the following minimum temperatures: Qazigund at 0.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Fresh snowfall was reported in the higher reaches of Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district, and adjoining areas, last night, the officials said. A slight drizzle occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the plains of the valley.

The snow and rain caused a significant drop in daytime temperatures, with dense clouds covering the sky.

A 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' (small cold) began last week, following the conclusion of the 40-day harshest winter period, 'Chillai-Kalan'. This will be followed by the 10-day 'Chillai Bachha' (baby cold). PTI MIJ HIG HIG