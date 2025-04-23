Kashmir newspapers print front page black to protest Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Several prominent newspapers in Kashmir on Wednesday printed their front pages black to protest the brutal terrorist attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead in the Pahalgam hill resort the previous day.

The striking act of protest by the newspapers, each bearing powerful headlines in white or red, was a powerful public display of solidarity and grief, symbolising the collective sorrow felt by the residents and the media over the inhuman act.

The change in format by leading English and Urdu dailies, including Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab and Taimeel Irshad, serves as a stark reminder of the violence that has plagued the region for decades.

"Gruesome: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving", screamed the headline of leading English daily Greater Kashmir in white on a black layout, followed by the subhead "26 killed in deadly terror attack in Pahalgam" in red.

The paper's front-page editorial with the headline "The massacre in the meadow - Protect Kashmir’s soul" said the attack has cast a dark shadow over J-K, a region striving to reclaim its legacy as a "Paradise on Earth".

"This heinous act is not merely an assault on innocent lives but a deliberate blow to Kashmir's identity and values -- its hospitality, its economy, and its fragile peace. Kashmir's soul stands in unequivocal condemnation of this brutality and offers heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, who sought beauty but found tragedy," the editorial said.

Highlighting the fact that terrorists could strike a high-traffic tourist spot, accessible only by foot or pony, signals a need for sharper intelligence and tighter coordination among agencies, the paper called for proactive measures -- enhanced vigilance, community engagement, and uprooting terrorism -- which are imperative to prevent such horrors from recurring.

"Kashmir's people have endured violence for too long, yet their spirit remains unbroken. This attack must not sow division but unite us in defiance of terror. We urge all -- government, security forces, civil society, and citizens -- to forge a collective front.

"Only through unwavering resolve can we protect our land's future, ensuring that Pahalgam's meadows echo with laughter, not gunfire, and that Kashmir remains a beacon of peace and prosperity," the editorial said. PTI SKL ARI