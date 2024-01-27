Kashmir nights colder a day after snowfall

Srinagar: Night temperature dropped across Kashmir a day after snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley, the weather department said here on Saturday.

Light snowfall around Thursday night in the higher reaches of Kashmir brought to an end a nearly two-month-long dry spell in the valley and caused a rise in night temperatures.

However, the mercury dipped again Friday night, with the north Kashmir ski resort of Gulmarg recording a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, down almost two degrees from the previous night's minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, dropping from minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

They said Qazigund town in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Mercury settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kupwara.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir had resulted in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days in the valley. On some days, Srinagar was warmer than Delhi, Chandigarh, and Lucknow.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of light snowfall at most places in the valley up to January 31.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan," a 40-day harsh winter period, when a cold wave sweeps the region and sub-zero temperatures lead to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and are particularly heavy in the higher reaches.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).