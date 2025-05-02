Kashmir Pandits protest against Pahalgam terror attack

Thane, May 2 (PTI) Hundreds of people belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community on Friday held a protest at Vashi in Navi Mumbai to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 persons.

The protesters, including a large number of women, carried placards and shouted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans at the main square in Vashi in the evening.

One of the protesters said 35 years back, the members of Kashmiri Pandit community were driven out of Kashmir.

"Nobody supported them at that time, but now the entire world has raised the issue of the citizens massacred in Pahalgam. We are also staging a protest to condemn the terror attack," he said. PTI COR NP