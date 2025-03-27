Kashmir Police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, chaired a joint security review meeting at the PCR Kashmir to evaluate and finalise security arrangements for the upcoming major events in the Kashmir valley, a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by senior officers of J-K Police, intelligence agencies, and various security forces.

The meeting primarily focused on reviewing security arrangements ahead of the upcoming festivals, particularly Eid-ul-Fitr and the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) beginning July 3, the spokesman said.

Discussions centered on public security, law and order, and ensuring that these events pass of smoothly, he said.

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, which typically sees large congregations for night prayers and other religious observances at mosques across the Kashmir valley, the IGP issued directives for effective crowd control management.

Birdi emphasised the need for adequate security measures to prevent overcrowding, ensure public safety, and maintain the orderly conduct of events across the valley. PTI SSB MNK MNK