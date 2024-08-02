Kashmir police chief reviews security measures ahead of I-Day celebrations

Srinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Kashmir police chief V K Birdi chaired a security review meeting here on Friday and directed security forces to take steps to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the Valley.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force, Intelligence Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir Central Investigation Department and the traffic police.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Birdi asked the security forces to enhance the security of vulnerable targets, ensure heightened vigilance, closely monitor social media platforms, increase surveillance on anti-national elements and design effective counter-insurgency strategies.

During the meeting, the officers discussed the recent security developments along with the current challenges in Kashmir.

Birdi also instructed the officers to increase cordon-and-search operations along sensitive areas of the Valley and national highways in particular.