Kashmir: Police chief reviews security preparedness ahead of New Year celebrations

Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and preparedness for upcoming events, including the New Year celebration, a police spokesperson said.

"The IGP chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to assess preparedness for the peaceful celebration of upcoming events," the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, officers briefed Birdi on security arrangements and deployment plans.

The IGP directed that all preparations be completed in advance and instructed officers to strengthen checkpoints, especially during night hours, and maintain heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations across the valley.

He emphasised the need for strict vigilance against elements posing threats to peace and security.

Birdi underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness, along with enhanced area domination within respective jurisdictions.

The police spokesperson said that with an expected rise in tourist footfall ahead of New Year celebrations, IGP Kashmir emphasised multi-layered security at key tourist destinations, including cable car terminals, forest tracks, crowded tourist spots, and major access routes.

He underlined the need for coordinated patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing, and continuous surveillance.

Keeping in view the weather forecast, Birdi directed officers to ensure the operational readiness of personnel and equipment to handle any weather-related contingencies and maintain uninterrupted security and public assistance.

The security of highways, railway tracks, and railway stations across the valley was also reviewed, the spokesperson added.