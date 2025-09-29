Kashmir police chief stresses proactive intelligence gathering to deal with emerging threats

Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Monday reviewed the security scenario across the valley and called for proactive intelligence gathering and swift response mechanisms to effectively deal with emerging threats.

Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room here, a spokesperson said.

At the onset of the meeting, range deputy inspectors general of police (DIsG) and senior superintendents of police (SSsP) briefed the chair about the overall crime and security situation in their respective jurisdictions, he said.

Detailed reviews were presented on law and order management, ongoing anti-terror operations, and public safety measures, he added.

The deliberations also focused on critical issues, including actions under the NDPS Act, achieving zero-terror recruitment, strengthening district-level security grids, property attachment proceedings against terror elements, and other strategic concerns, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the officer laid strong emphasis on enhanced monitoring of social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, propaganda, and anti-national content.

Addressing the issue of narcotics, Birdi directed officers to intensify anti-drug operations, increase surveillance on offenders, and actively work toward dismantling drug networks.

The IGP underlined the importance of community outreach and rehabilitation as part of a comprehensive anti-narcotics strategy.

A district-wise security plan was discussed in detail, with focus on key installations, sensitive areas, and inter-agency coordination, the spokesperson said.

The IGP stressed the need for proactive intelligence gathering and swift response mechanisms to effectively deal with emerging threats, he added.

Birdi directed officers to intensify area domination, conduct night patrolling in sensitive areas, and maintain strict surveillance on anti-national elements (ANEs).

He also urged officers to remain vigilant, responsive, and people-centric in their approach, the spokesperson added.