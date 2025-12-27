Kashmir police detain three over ground workers under PSA

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Three suspected over ground workers from south Kashmir’s Shopian district have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police said on Saturday.

A police official said they were repeatedly involved in activities prejudicial to peace and security, and despite preventive measures, they continued to indulge in unlawful activities.

Over ground workers are people who help militants with logistical support.

Owais Ahmad Lone of Sedow, Mashooq Ahmad Shah of Shahlatoo, and Subzar Ahmad Gani of Check Choland have been detained, he said.

Following the completion of legal formalities, detention orders were issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian, and the detainees were taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, the official added. PTI SSB SMV SMV SKY SKY