Kashmir rail link project 'gathered dust' under Congress rule: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress for "spreading half truth" about the Kashmir rail link project, and said the Modi government finished what it started, unlike the opposition party which only made announcements and forgot to fulfil them during its term.

This came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) is a powerful example of continuity in governance which it claimed is "consistently denied" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "perennial desire for self-glory".

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's remark that came ahead of Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the world's tallest railway bridge over Chenab river, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "Mr Jairam Ramesh ji, stop spreading half truths." Fact is that the Chenab Bridge project was declared a national project by the NDA government in 2002, ensuring 100 per cent central funding.

It was approved in 2003 to provide all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, he added.

"After 2004, the Congress didn't move an inch on it. Like many other projects, it was left to gather dust," Bhandari said.

"Then came PM Narendra Modiji's govt - which didn't just revive it under the PRAGATI initiative, but personally monitored every milestone and ensured the world's highest rail bridge is completed in record time," he said.

"Under PM Modi, we don't just lay foundation stones, we finish what we start. Unlike Congress, which announces and forgets, we deliver and transform," the BJP spokesperson added.