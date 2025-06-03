Kashmir rail link will boost tourism in J-K: BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma

Katra (J&K), Jun 3 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate much-awaited Kashmir rail link later this week, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Tuesday said it would connect the valley with rest of the country and boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

People in the valley are eagerly waiting for “Eid gift”, as the start of the Kashmir rail service would not only improve the connectivity but also prove beneficial to the economic activities.

In his first visit to J&K post Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kashmir rail link on June 6, the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

The tourist footfall in the region was badly affected after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

“The inauguration of the Kashmir rail link by the prime minister on June 6 is a joyous and historic occasion for Jammu and Kashmir as it will connect Kashmir valley with Kanyakumari. The entire BJP team is on the ground and wants to witness this historic event,” Sharma told PTI.

The Jammu MP said they are grateful to PM Modi for deciding to visit J&K himself for the inauguration of the rail link.

“There is excitement among the people...the highest railway bridge over Chenab, India’s first cable-stayed bridge, the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and picturesque region will attract travellers,” the BJP leader said, hoping an increase in the number of tourists and devotees visiting Amarnath and Vaishno Devi shrines.

He said the inauguration of the train service is also expected to boost economy and create employment opportunities for locals.

“There is nothing to be afraid of,” he said, expressing confidence that Modi’s visit would attract people from all over the country to tourist spots.

Sharma's visit to Katra was to check the preparations for the public meeting, scheduled to be addressed by the prime minister here, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.