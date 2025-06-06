Kashmir rail service connected hearts of people: J-K LG

Katra (J-K), Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' is no more a slogan but has become a reality with the flagging off the Vande Bharat train to the valley.

The inauguration of the Kashmir rail service has connected hearts of people of J-K with rest of the country and will pave way for economic prosperity for the region, he said.

“I feel Kashmir to Kanyakumari is not just a slogan any more after the prime minister showed the green flag to the Katra-Srinagar and Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat trains sometime back. It is now a reality,” Sinha said at a public rally here.

He said by connecting the two extreme regions of the country by rail, the dream of former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee was also fulfilled.

"You have not only connected the railway network but also connected the hearts of lakhs of Indian citizens today," Sinha said.