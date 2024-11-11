Kashmir receives season's first snowfall

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Higher reaches of Kashmir on Monday received the season's first snowfall while plains were lashed by rains, ending a month-long dry spell in the valley, officials said.

Affarwat in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district and Sadhna Top in Kupwara district received light snowfall, they said.

Reports of snowfall were received from uninhabited mountainous areas in Kashmir as well. Srinagar and other plain areas of the valley were lashed by rain late in the afternoon, they added.

The snowfall and rain lowered the day temperature significantly, signalling the arrival of winter in Kashmir. PTI MIJ RPA