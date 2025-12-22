Srinagar: Recent precipitation across Kashmir has led to a rise in night temperatures and a dip in day temperatures, with the Meteorological Department forecasting another spell of snow or rain over the next 12 hours.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Sunday night was recorded at 4.0 degrees Celsius, which is 6.4 degrees above the seasonal normal, an official with the department said. On contrary, the maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 6.0 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below the normal, the official said.

Gulmarg in North Kashmir was the only weather station to record sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury settling at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Despite this, the minimum temperature the ski resort remained four degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Other weather stations, including the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded minimum temperatures ranging between 2.0 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures across the valley remained below normal on Sunday, the official said. The department has forecast moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light rainfall is expected in the plains.