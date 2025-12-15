Kashmir sees second warm night as minimum temperatures stay above freezing point

Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Kashmir experienced warmer than expected minimum temperatures for the second consecutive night as the mercury stayed above the freezing point at most places across the valley, officials said on Monday.

The rise in the minimum temperatures was attributed to overcast sky last night and a fresh spell of snowfall at some places in the higher reaches on Sunday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.9 degrees Celsius, marginally lower than 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, but nearly five degrees higher than previous nights. The minimum temperature was 3.1 degrees above the seasonal average, the officials said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and most other parts of the valley, particularly areas around water bodies, during the early hours, the Meteorological Department said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir's settled at 1.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a minimum of 2.4 degrees Celsius. In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature settled at 1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, logged a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Awantipora in Pulwama district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a minimum of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Shopian, with a minimum of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, was the only place where temperature was below freezing point.

Kashmir is inching towards 'Chillai Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period beginning on December 21 -- when the chances of snowfall are highest and temperature drops sharply.

So far this winter, the valley has not witnessed any major wet spell. The prevailing dry weather has led to an increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

Doctors have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy on December 18 and 19. There is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places across the valley on December 20 and 21, coinciding with the onset of 'Chillai Kalan', the Met office said. PTI MIJ AKY